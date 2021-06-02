Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 250,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,494. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

