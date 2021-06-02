Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.56. 13,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,510. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

