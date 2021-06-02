Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,456 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,532,000 after buying an additional 429,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AME stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.57. 9,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

