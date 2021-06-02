Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 103,033 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.86.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.