Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 15,714 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $432.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

