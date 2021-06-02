Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,938,090 over the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $612.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.40. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

