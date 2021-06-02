Shell Asset Management Co. Has $575,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,701,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,528 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.