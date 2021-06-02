ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

Shares of SWAV traded down $9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,706. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,991 shares of company stock worth $26,166,714. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

