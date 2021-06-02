Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACSO. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 658.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Bill Russell purchased 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

