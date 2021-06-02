Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Grows By 31.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE MQT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,907. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.