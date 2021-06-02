Short Interest in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Expands By 34.4%

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the April 29th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JCS stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

