Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Increases By 34.4%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the April 29th total of 577,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,028. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $536.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

