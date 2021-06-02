Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Increases By 29.6%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 29th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80. First United has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First United will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In related news, Director Patricia Milon acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,338 shares of company stock worth $63,614. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First United by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First United during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First United by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First United by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

FUNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

