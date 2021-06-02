Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Increases By 45.4%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the April 29th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

