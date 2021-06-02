Short Interest in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Rises By 34.6%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the April 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,249. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.93.

REKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 302.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

