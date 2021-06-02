Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Rises By 38.9%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 29th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.3 days.

OTCMKTS SBFFF opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.