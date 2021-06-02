Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Increases By 31.9%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $204.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Get The Eastern alerts:

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in The Eastern by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Eastern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Eastern by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Eastern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.