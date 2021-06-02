Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Rises By 44.4%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

