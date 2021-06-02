Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,653 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,967 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 777,832 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,635,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

