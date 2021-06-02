Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.