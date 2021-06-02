Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

KALA opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

