Sigma Planning Corp Takes $65,000 Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 206,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

