Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target for the company.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

