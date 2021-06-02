Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.32. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

