Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $135.34. The company had a trading volume of 121,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.73.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.