Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,616. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

