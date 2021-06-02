SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $98.70 on Friday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $212,828.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,518 shares of company stock worth $5,037,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

