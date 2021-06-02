Skycoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $778,256.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Skycoin has a total market cap of $32.42 million and approximately $778,256.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004269 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.00283205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00185981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.03 or 0.01222072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,058.88 or 1.00232062 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00032718 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.