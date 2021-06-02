Sonim Technologies’ (SONM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

