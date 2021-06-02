Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 6.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 179,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,795,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

