Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post $226.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.18 million and the lowest is $220.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $906.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.42. 26,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

