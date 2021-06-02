Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Down 10.3%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

