South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in South State by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,525,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $18,201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $361,360.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,027. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.76. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

