Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $67.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $78.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

