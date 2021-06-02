Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,578 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 288.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

