Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 486 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 88,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

