Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $620,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.06. 113,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

