Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 220 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. 220,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

