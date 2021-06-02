SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 5.7%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.06. Approximately 4,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 188,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.