Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

