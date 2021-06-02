State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.85.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $373.46 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

