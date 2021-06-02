State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 110,479 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock valued at $94,054,353. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

