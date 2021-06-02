Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $347.25 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Status has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $347.25 million and $15.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

