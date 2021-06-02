Step Finance (STEP) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Step Finance has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $982,693.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00283230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00187111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.01252155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.20 or 0.99828828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

