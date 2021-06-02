STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Several research firms have commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

