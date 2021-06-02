stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.01223658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.25 or 0.99814884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032515 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.