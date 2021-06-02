Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $920.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

