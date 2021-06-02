STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

STM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 84,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $21,414,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

