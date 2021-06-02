Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Extended Stay America Call Options (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,178 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,558% compared to the average volume of 252 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1,446.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

