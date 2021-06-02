Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,323 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,672% compared to the typical volume of 244 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ LX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 8,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LX. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
