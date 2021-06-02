Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,323 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,672% compared to the typical volume of 244 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 8,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LX. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.